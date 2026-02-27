GCL Global Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GCL) Short Interest Update

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 93,043 shares, an increase of 116.5% from the January 29th total of 42,976 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 359,294 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 359,294 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GCL Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GCL Global by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,699 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in GCL Global by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 38,127 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in GCL Global during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCL Global in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GCL Global alerts:

GCL Global Stock Performance

Shares of GCL stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.63. 4,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,083. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $76.25 million, a P/E ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. GCL Global has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $4.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GCL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GCL Global in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GCL Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GCL

GCL Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GCL Global Enterprises, Inc (NASDAQ: GCL) is a U.S.-based provider of residential and commercial restoration, remodeling and reconstruction services. The company specializes in water damage remediation, mold mitigation, fire and smoke damage restoration, storm and disaster recovery, and general contracting work. Through a combination of proprietary processes, licensed technicians and third-party partnerships, GCL Global delivers end-to-end project management from initial assessment through final rebuild.

In addition to its core restoration business, GCL Global offers home improvement and renovation services, including flooring, painting, cabinetry and other remodeling projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GCL Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCL Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.