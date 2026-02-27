Harbor Active Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLL) Short Interest Up 118.3% in February

Harbor Active Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,949 shares, a growth of 118.3% from the January 29th total of 893 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,107 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,107 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Active Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Harbor Active Small Cap ETF by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Harbor Active Small Cap ETF by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 215,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,886 shares during the period.

Get Harbor Active Small Cap ETF alerts:

Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMLL traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.06. 645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83. Harbor Active Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $22.79. The company has a market cap of $13.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Active Small Cap ETF (SMLL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is actively managed, investing in small capitalization companies in the US. The fund utilizes proprietary analysis to select firms that demonstrate strong cash flow and competitive advantages SMLL was launched on Aug 28, 2024 and is issued by Harbor.

Featured Stories

