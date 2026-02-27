Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 100.39% and a negative net margin of 13.51%.The firm had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ingevity updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.800-5.20 EPS.

Ingevity Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE NGVT opened at $70.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ingevity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Ingevity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingevity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation, traded as NGVT, is a specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina. The company operates two primary business units: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Chemicals segment produces and markets specialty chemicals derived largely from wood and other natural feedstocks, including rosin acids, tall oil fatty acids and esters, as well as specialty petroleum resins. These products serve a broad range of industries, including paper, adhesives, coatings, oilfield drilling and consumer goods.

The Performance Materials segment develops and manufactures activated carbon products and composites for applications such as automotive emissions control, industrial air and water purification, and spill containment.

