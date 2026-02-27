Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $79.16 Million Position in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,390 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.32% of Zoom Communications worth $79,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Communications during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 34.7% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.32.

In related news, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $728,407.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,212.28. This represents a 24.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $655,010.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 136,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,552.10. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 183,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,751,383 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $75.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.90. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $97.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.36.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 39.03%.The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.770-5.810 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom’s product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

