Generali Investments Management Co LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Generali Investments Management Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 0.8% of Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,094,662,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $626,826,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 203.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,905,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $631,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,294 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,772,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $961,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,533 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,648,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,944,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,116,186.64. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,892 shares of company stock valued at $58,476,908. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $203.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08. The company has a market capitalization of $332.08 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

