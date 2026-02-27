Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 87.5% in the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Trending Headlines about BlackRock

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large operational partnership — BlackRock tapped Citi to provide middle?office services for roughly $4.0T of U.S. iShares ETFs on Aladdin, which should improve ETF processing, distribution efficiency and could support future inflows. Read More.

Large operational partnership — BlackRock tapped Citi to provide middle?office services for roughly $4.0T of U.S. iShares ETFs on Aladdin, which should improve ETF processing, distribution efficiency and could support future inflows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Crypto ETF momentum — US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a large daily inflow (~$258M) with BlackRock among leaders; sustained flows into IBIT/crypto ETFs would lift fee revenue and reinforce BlackRock’s ETF franchise. Read More.

Crypto ETF momentum — US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a large daily inflow (~$258M) with BlackRock among leaders; sustained flows into IBIT/crypto ETFs would lift fee revenue and reinforce BlackRock’s ETF franchise. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strategic investments — BlackRock is active in DeFi and AI ecosystems (stake activity with DeFi infrastructure deals and participation in AI chip funding), underscoring diversification into growth themes beyond core asset management. Read More.

Strategic investments — BlackRock is active in DeFi and AI ecosystems (stake activity with DeFi infrastructure deals and participation in AI chip funding), underscoring diversification into growth themes beyond core asset management. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate actions and holdings updates — BlackRock marginally reduced its stake in BAWAG Group; smaller?company trusts announced a merger to cut costs and boost scale (operative for subsidiaries/closed?end trusts, not BLK’s core P&L). Read More.

Corporate actions and holdings updates — BlackRock marginally reduced its stake in BAWAG Group; smaller?company trusts announced a merger to cut costs and boost scale (operative for subsidiaries/closed?end trusts, not BLK’s core P&L). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary — Analysts dispute claims that a single trading firm (Jane Street) systematically moves Bitcoin via IBIT-related flows; markets view BTC moves as broader risk repricing rather than firm manipulation. Read More.

Market commentary — Analysts dispute claims that a single trading firm (Jane Street) systematically moves Bitcoin via IBIT-related flows; markets view BTC moves as broader risk repricing rather than firm manipulation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and cash?flow pressure — Q4 showed revenue growth (~23%) but sharp declines in operating profit, net income and EPS and weaker operating cash flow, increasing near?term margin concerns. Read More.

Profitability and cash?flow pressure — Q4 showed revenue growth (~23%) but sharp declines in operating profit, net income and EPS and weaker operating cash flow, increasing near?term margin concerns. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational/reputational risk — Reporting that BlackRock was duped into a $430M telecom loan involving alleged fake invoices raises questions about credit underwriting and controls. Read More.

Operational/reputational risk — Reporting that BlackRock was duped into a $430M telecom loan involving alleged fake invoices raises questions about credit underwriting and controls. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Multiple senior BlackRock executives and directors (recent Form 4 filings) have sold shares in the past days/weeks; continued insider sales can pressure sentiment even if motivated by routine liquidity. Read More. • Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,244.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,456.00 to $1,464.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,296.00 to $1,380.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, CICC Research boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,311.11.

Get Our Latest Report on BLK

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CFO Martin Small sold 27,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.14, for a total transaction of $31,675,823.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,724.98. This trade represents a 71.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 2,179 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.87, for a total transaction of $2,339,962.73. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,331.41. The trade was a 24.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 112,577 shares of company stock valued at $125,311,821 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.4%

BLK opened at $1,089.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,094.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1,104.00. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.55 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 22.93%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $5.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.