Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $113,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 41.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 8.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Axon Enterprise

Here are the key news stories impacting Axon Enterprise this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $742.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.93.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 5.8%

AXON stock opened at $550.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $538.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $627.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.97, a PEG ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.48. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a one year low of $396.41 and a one year high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $796.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.29 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 4.48%.The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.92, for a total value of $5,519,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,110,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,021,464.24. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.60, for a total transaction of $11,052,000.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 249,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,874,805.20. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $32,251,738. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

Featured Articles

