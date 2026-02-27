Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 71,764 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,764 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of United Parcel Service worth $122,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 284.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Trending Headlines about United Parcel Service

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised United Parcel Service from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UPS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.5%

UPS stock opened at $116.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $123.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.