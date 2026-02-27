Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 71,764 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,764 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of United Parcel Service worth $122,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 284.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about United Parcel Service
Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Court approval clears UPS to pursue a large driver buyout program and broader network changes (including closures of some union-staffed sortation centers) as the company targets a workforce reset and higher-margin logistics. This improves visibility on meeting margin and cost-cut targets tied to its Efficiency Reimagined initiatives. Court-Approved Buyouts Put UPS Workforce Reset And Margin Goals To Test
- Positive Sentiment: UPS has begun notifying delivery drivers about an optional buyout program, signaling near-term execution of the cost actions referenced above — investors often reward tangible steps that accelerate labor-cost reductions. UPS begins notifying delivery drivers about optional buyout program
- Positive Sentiment: Operational scale: UPS’s Louisville hub has surpassed FedEx’s Memphis hub as the world’s largest express air cargo facility — a competitive asset that supports capacity, service and potential revenue leverage over time. UPS facility overtakes FedEx as world’s largest express air cargo hub
- Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results beat consensus (EPS and revenue), and the stock has rallied since that report — reinforcing investor confidence that short-term actions plus modest top-line stabilization can lift margins. UPS (UPS) Up 9.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry context: a report projects growth in the cargo aircraft charter market, which may expand addressable demand for air logistics over the medium term but is not an immediate earnings driver. Cargo Aircraft Charter Service Industry Report 2026-2035…
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro: weekly U.S. initial jobless claims ticked up modestly — a small datapoint on labor-market health that could influence consumer demand but is not directly company-specific. US filings for jobless aid rise modestly to 212,000…
- Neutral Sentiment: Competitive dynamics: coverage notes rivals are improving features and coverage, which could pressure pricing or share over time — mixed for UPS depending on execution. 3 ways FedEx, UPS competitors are leveling up in 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Legal risk: the widow of a pilot killed in last year’s UPS crash filed suit naming aircraft and engine manufacturers — potential legal and reputational noise, though liability to UPS itself appears indirect. Wife of Pilot Killed in Deadly UPS Aircraft Crash Sues Boeing, General Electric
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term relative weakness: a MarketWatch note flagged that UPS underperformed peers on Wednesday — a reminder the stock can lag on days when sector flows favor others. United Parcel Service Inc. Cl B stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation/growth questions: analyst commentary suggests dividend-cut fears have eased but upside may be limited unless revenue recovery accelerates, tempering long-term bullish cases. UPS: Dividend Cut Fears Mostly Gone, But So Is The Upside
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on UPS
Insider Buying and Selling
In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.5%
UPS stock opened at $116.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $123.70.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United Parcel Service Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.
The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United Parcel Service
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.