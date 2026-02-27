Fifth Lane Capital LP Acquires Shares of 7,000 Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,203,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 3.7% of Fifth Lane Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Navigoe LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $609.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $616.47 and its 200 day moving average is $606.05. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

