Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,316,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,325 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $131,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.86 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.15 and a 1 year high of $101.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

