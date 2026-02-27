Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $54.34 Million Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 272,937 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.59% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $54,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 174.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 108.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $247.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.01, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.44. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $256.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 15.88%.The firm had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 261,763 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.43, for a total value of $66,600,360.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,759,895 shares in the company, valued at $956,630,084.85. The trade was a 6.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,055,270 shares of company stock worth $239,182,477 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

