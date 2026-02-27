Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) CEO R Dirk Allison Sells 2,364 Shares of Stock

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) CEO R Dirk Allison sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $249,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 183,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,296,684. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

R Dirk Allison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

On Tuesday, February 24th, R Dirk Allison sold 4,988 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total value of $533,616.24.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $103.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a one year low of $88.96 and a one year high of $124.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

View Our Latest Report on ADUS

Addus HomeCare News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Addus HomeCare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stephens retained an “Overweight” rating on ADUS and set a $135 price target (trimmed from $140), keeping a constructive analyst opinion that supports medium-term upside. Read More.

Stephens retained an “Overweight” rating on ADUS and set a $135 price target (trimmed from $140), keeping a constructive analyst opinion that supports medium-term upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional investors increased positions in recent quarters (Capital Research, Vanguard, Wasatch, State Street and others), signaling continued institutional confidence and buying power underneath the stock. Read More.

Large institutional investors increased positions in recent quarters (Capital Research, Vanguard, Wasatch, State Street and others), signaling continued institutional confidence and buying power underneath the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reporting is inconsistent across feeds (some entries show 0 shares, others show a material rise), creating data noise — investors should confirm with official FINRA/exchange data before sizing positions. Read More.

Short-interest reporting is inconsistent across feeds (some entries show 0 shares, others show a material rise), creating data noise — investors should confirm with official FINRA/exchange data before sizing positions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insiders sold multiple tranches of stock on Feb. 24–25: CEO R. Dirk Allison sold several thousand shares (~7,300 across filings) and numerous EVPs also liquidated positions — concentrated insider selling often weighs on sentiment and can pressure the share price. Read More.

Insiders sold multiple tranches of stock on Feb. 24–25: CEO R. Dirk Allison sold several thousand shares (~7,300 across filings) and numerous EVPs also liquidated positions — concentrated insider selling often weighs on sentiment and can pressure the share price. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reported short interest increased materially in February to roughly 1.15M shares (~6.5% of float, ~4.6 days to cover in mid-February) — a larger short book can amplify downside on negative headlines and increase volatility. Read More.

Reported short interest increased materially in February to roughly 1.15M shares (~6.5% of float, ~4.6 days to cover in mid-February) — a larger short book can amplify downside on negative headlines and increase volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Media picked up a “pessimistic forecast” narrative tied to Stephens’ shorter-term expectations after the PT cut, which can reinforce selling pressure despite the retained Overweight rating. Read More.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 395.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients’ independence and quality of life.

The company’s core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.