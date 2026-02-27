Tabcorp Holdings Limited (TAH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 146.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 1st.
Tabcorp Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08, a PEG ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78.
Tabcorp Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tabcorp
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.