Tabcorp Holdings Limited (TAH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 146.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 1st.

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08, a PEG ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone. It also provides Trackside, a computer simulate racing product; and international wagering and pooling services. In addition, the company engages in the Sky Racing television channels broadcasting thoroughbred, and harness and greyhound racing to audiences; Sky Racing Active, a digital app providing Sky Racing’s live and on-demand racing content across thoroughbred, and harness and greyhound racing; Sky Sports television channels; and Sky Sports Radio network.

