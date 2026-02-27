iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Short Interest Up 1,397.7% in February

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,389,986 shares, an increase of 1,397.7% from the January 29th total of 159,572 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,343,914 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,343,914 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $25.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,228. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSG. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,283,000. Strategic Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 8.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 947,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,766,000 after buying an additional 73,852 shares during the period. Quent Long Short Global Small Cap Fund LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,222,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 71.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after buying an additional 323,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 743,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,073,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities. The Trust is a commodity pool.

