Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,749 shares, an increase of 1,114.6% from the January 29th total of 1,873 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,575 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,575 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Butler National Stock Up 0.0%

Butler National stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.34. 409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,832. Butler National has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $266.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Butler National alerts:

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 19.02%.The company had revenue of $23.25 million during the quarter.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services. The Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications to business-size aircraft, which include passenger-to-freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, search and rescue, environmental research, mapping, intelligence surveillance reconnaissance modifications, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, and Cessna aircraft along with other specialized modifications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Butler National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butler National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.