Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues Earnings Results

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $821.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.10 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 33.29%.The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.300-1.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.250-0.300 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Acadia Healthcare’s conference call:

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Debbie Osteen returned as CEO and is prioritizing stability, tighter operational discipline, leadership adjustments, and expanded real?time quality dashboards to drive consistent execution across facilities.

and is prioritizing stability, tighter operational discipline, leadership adjustments, and expanded real?time quality dashboards to drive consistent execution across facilities. Q4 revenue was $821.5M (+6.1%) and full?year 2025 revenue of $3.31B with Adjusted EBITDA of $608.9M came in near or above guidance, signaling improving top?line and margin performance.

and full?year 2025 revenue of $3.31B with Adjusted EBITDA of $608.9M came in near or above guidance, signaling improving top?line and margin performance. Acadia has added more than 2,500 beds over three years , plans to add 400–600 beds in 2026, and estimates the incremental EBITDA opportunity from 2023–2026 openings exceeds $200M .

Acadia has added more than , plans to add 400–600 beds in 2026, and estimates the incremental EBITDA opportunity from 2023–2026 openings exceeds . Q4 included a $52.7M reserve adjustment and management expects 2026 professional and general liability (PLGL) expense of $100M–$110M with net leverage around ~4x, representing a significant legal and balance?sheet headwind.

Q4 included a reserve adjustment and management expects 2026 professional and general liability (PLGL) expense of with net leverage around ~4x, representing a significant legal and balance?sheet headwind. 2026 guidance calls for revenue of $3.37B–$3.45B, Adjusted EBITDA of $575M–$610M and adjusted EPS of $1.30–$1.55, while assuming 0–1% same?facility volume, 2–3% pricing, startup losses of $47M–$53M, lower CapEx ($255M–$280M) and an expected ~$25M–$30M EBITDA impact from New York Medicaid policy changes.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 0.5%

ACHC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. 600,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,932,084. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ACHC. Bank of America cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Acadia Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Acadia Healthcare this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 54.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.