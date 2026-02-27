Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues Earnings Results

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHCGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $821.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.10 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 33.29%.The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.300-1.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.250-0.300 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Acadia Healthcare’s conference call:

  • Debbie Osteen returned as CEO and is prioritizing stability, tighter operational discipline, leadership adjustments, and expanded real?time quality dashboards to drive consistent execution across facilities.
  • Q4 revenue was $821.5M (+6.1%) and full?year 2025 revenue of $3.31B with Adjusted EBITDA of $608.9M came in near or above guidance, signaling improving top?line and margin performance.
  • Acadia has added more than 2,500 beds over three years, plans to add 400–600 beds in 2026, and estimates the incremental EBITDA opportunity from 2023–2026 openings exceeds $200M.
  • Q4 included a $52.7M reserve adjustment and management expects 2026 professional and general liability (PLGL) expense of $100M–$110M with net leverage around ~4x, representing a significant legal and balance?sheet headwind.
  • 2026 guidance calls for revenue of $3.37B–$3.45B, Adjusted EBITDA of $575M–$610M and adjusted EPS of $1.30–$1.55, while assuming 0–1% same?facility volume, 2–3% pricing, startup losses of $47M–$53M, lower CapEx ($255M–$280M) and an expected ~$25M–$30M EBITDA impact from New York Medicaid policy changes.

ACHC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. 600,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,932,084. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54.

A number of research firms have commented on ACHC. Bank of America cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Acadia Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 54.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

