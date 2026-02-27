Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Short Interest Up 1,201.9% in February

Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,585 shares, an increase of 1,201.9% from the January 29th total of 429 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,541 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,541 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Matinas Biopharma stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Matinas Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MTNB traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,841. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.31. Matinas Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.

Matinas Biopharma Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the development of novel lipid?based drug delivery platforms. Its proprietary Lipid NanoSphere (LNS) technology is designed to encapsulate water?soluble and hydrophobic therapeutic agents, enabling both oral and intravenous administration. The company’s approach aims to improve drug pharmacokinetics, enhance bioavailability and reduce systemic toxicity compared with conventional formulations.

The lead product candidate, MAT2203, is an oral formulation of amphotericin B being developed for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and other life?threatening fungal infections.

