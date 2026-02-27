CICC Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at CICC Research from $228.00 to $240.60 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. CICC Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.66% from the stock’s previous close.

NVDA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.86.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $181.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.51 and its 200-day moving average is $183.89. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 110.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $5,432,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,286,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,196,578.86. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock worth $291,619,375 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.