Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for EverQuote (EVER)

EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/24/2026 – EverQuote had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Craig Hallum. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2026 – EverQuote had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $33.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2026 – EverQuote had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2026 – EverQuote had its price target lowered by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $36.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2026 – EverQuote had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – EverQuote had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2026 – EverQuote had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $51,460.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,884.87. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $143,010.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 101,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,155.15. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 58,888 shares of company stock worth $1,335,743 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.

The company’s core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.

