Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for EverQuote (EVER)

EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/24/2026 – EverQuote had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Craig Hallum. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/24/2026 – EverQuote had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $33.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2026 – EverQuote had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2026 – EverQuote had its price target lowered by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $36.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2026 – EverQuote had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2026 – EverQuote had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/22/2026 – EverQuote had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $51,460.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,884.87. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $143,010.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 101,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,155.15. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 58,888 shares of company stock worth $1,335,743 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.52% of the company’s stock.
The company’s core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.
