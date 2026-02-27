Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target to $6.00

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.75 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 35.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price objective on UWM in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on UWM from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $4.40 price target on UWM in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.24.

NYSE UWMC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,868,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,151,922. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. UWM has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.08 and a beta of 1.85.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $945.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.12 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. Equities analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $2,550,482.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,330,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,422,555.77. This trade represents a 15.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,348,052 shares of company stock valued at $103,845,430. Corporate insiders own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in UWM by 5,681.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in UWM by 408.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UWM by 1,410.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in UWM during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and origination strength — UWM reported Q4 revenue of about $945M (well above consensus) and said Q4 originations were the highest since 2021, supporting topline momentum. Yahoo: Q4 Highlights

Revenue and origination strength — UWM reported Q4 revenue of about $945M (well above consensus) and said Q4 originations were the highest since 2021, supporting topline momentum. Positive Sentiment: Declared a quarterly dividend — UWM announced a $0.10/share quarterly dividend (record Mar 19, pay Apr 9), which increases yield and can attract income-focused buyers. MarketBeat: Dividend/Company Page

Declared a quarterly dividend — UWM announced a $0.10/share quarterly dividend (record Mar 19, pay Apr 9), which increases yield and can attract income-focused buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options flow — Heavy call buying (~54,116 calls, a ~687% increase vs. average) was recorded around the report; this may reflect speculative bullish bets or short-term hedging rather than a clear directional signal. AmericanBankingNews: Options Activity

Unusual options flow — Heavy call buying (~54,116 calls, a ~687% increase vs. average) was recorded around the report; this may reflect speculative bullish bets or short-term hedging rather than a clear directional signal. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed expectations and margins remain thin — Reported EPS (~$0.06–$0.08) trailed the ~$0.09 consensus; net margin and ROE metrics were weak, which triggered immediate selling pressure. Zacks: Earnings Miss

EPS missed expectations and margins remain thin — Reported EPS (~$0.06–$0.08) trailed the ~$0.09 consensus; net margin and ROE metrics were weak, which triggered immediate selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Conservative, wide Q1 guidance — UWM issued Q1 revenue guidance of $650M–$850M versus street ~ $816.5M; the low end and wide band increased near-term uncertainty.

Conservative, wide Q1 guidance — UWM issued Q1 revenue guidance of $650M–$850M versus street ~ $816.5M; the low end and wide band increased near-term uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/market reaction and price pressure — An analyst note said shareholders were “caught off-guard” and media reported a sharp intraday drop (~12%), amplifying negative sentiment. MSN: Analyst Reaction

Analyst/market reaction and price pressure — An analyst note said shareholders were “caught off-guard” and media reported a sharp intraday drop (~12%), amplifying negative sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling — CEO Mat Ishbia sold a significant block of shares (filed with the SEC), which investors often view as a negative signal even if done for liquidity. SEC: Form 4

Large insider selling — CEO Mat Ishbia sold a significant block of shares (filed with the SEC), which investors often view as a negative signal even if done for liquidity. Negative Sentiment: Price-target movement & new low — Some analyst note/coverage changes (Barclays adjusted target) and the stock hit a 12?month low after the report, reflecting diminished near-term sentiment. TickerReport/Benzinga AmericanBankingNews: New Low

United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE: UWMC) is a leading mortgage lender in the United States specializing in the wholesale channel. The company partners with independent mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions to offer a full suite of residential mortgage products. Through its network of third-party originators, United Wholesale Mortgage underwrites, funds and closes loans, allowing its partners to focus on customer acquisition and service.

The company’s product offerings include conventional fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, U.S.

