TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.060-1.320 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion.

TeleTech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,030. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. TeleTech has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $569.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.53 million. TeleTech had a positive return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.TeleTech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TeleTech will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TeleTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. William Blair lowered shares of TeleTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TeleTech in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeleTech during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TeleTech during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of TeleTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Jain Global LLC raised its holdings in TeleTech by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in TeleTech during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

About TeleTech

TTEC Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a global customer experience technology and services company that designs, builds and delivers transformative solutions for customer acquisition and engagement. Leveraging a combination of digital consulting, technology, analytics and operations services, TTEC helps clients across industries enhance their customer journeys, automate key processes and harness data-driven insights to foster loyalty and drive revenue growth.

The company’s core offerings span end-to-end customer engagement solutions, including customer experience (CX) strategy consulting, cloud migration, omni-channel contact center operations and managed services.

