Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 31.32%.The business had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of DHIL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.39. The stock had a trading volume of 17,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,419. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.46 and a 200 day moving average of $148.95. The firm has a market cap of $463.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.78. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $172.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHIL. Wall Street Zen cut Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamond Hill Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHIL. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $513,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc is an independent, employee?owned investment management firm that provides a range of equity and fixed income strategies to institutional and individual clients. The company’s investment approach is driven by bottom?up fundamental research, emphasizing risk management and long?term value creation. Through a disciplined portfolio construction process, Diamond Hill seeks to deliver differentiated returns across market environments.

The firm offers a suite of investment products, including small?, mid? and large?cap U.S.

