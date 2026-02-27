Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target Lowered to $195.00 at Citizens Jmp

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Citizens Jmp from $275.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.48% from the company’s previous close.

FLUT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial set a $260.00 target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $265.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Craig Hallum cut Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.60.

Shares of FLUT opened at $110.50 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $114.74 and a 1-year high of $313.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLUT. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 0.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1.2% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 5.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms reaffirmed buy/outperform views even after cutting targets, leaving meaningful upside vs. the current price (BTIG lowered its PT to $180 with a buy; Needham kept a buy rating after revisiting the name). BTIG price-target cut Needham revisits buy

Several Wall Street firms reaffirmed buy/outperform views even after cutting targets, leaving meaningful upside vs. the current price (BTIG lowered its PT to $180 with a buy; Needham kept a buy rating after revisiting the name). Neutral Sentiment: Company published its 2025 Annual Report — provides full detail on results, strategy and risks but is informational rather than market-moving by itself. Annual Report

Company published its 2025 Annual Report — provides full detail on results, strategy and risks but is informational rather than market-moving by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 metrics were mixed: some outlets flagged a slight EPS beat vs one consensus ($1.74 vs $1.72 per Zacks) while others emphasize larger misses vs different estimates — signaling results are ambiguous depending on which consensus you use. Zacks Q4 note

Q4 metrics were mixed: some outlets flagged a slight EPS beat vs one consensus ($1.74 vs $1.72 per Zacks) while others emphasize larger misses vs different estimates — signaling results are ambiguous depending on which consensus you use. Negative Sentiment: Management issued cautious 2026 guidance that came in well below analyst expectations, citing continued challenges in the US market; that weak outlook is the primary driver of investor concern. Reuters guidance story

Management issued cautious 2026 guidance that came in well below analyst expectations, citing continued challenges in the US market; that weak outlook is the primary driver of investor concern. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to the earnings/guidance was severe: shares plunged in London (reports of ~12% drop) and the stock hit 52-week lows after the release. Proactive Investors Benzinga 52-week low

Market reaction to the earnings/guidance was severe: shares plunged in London (reports of ~12% drop) and the stock hit 52-week lows after the release. Negative Sentiment: Operational headwinds at FanDuel: high NFL “hold” (bookmaker margin) and an inability to retain bettors drove slower activity and share losses to competitors — a key explanation management gave for the slowdown. MarketWatch on FanDuel LegalSportsReport on NFL hold

Operational headwinds at FanDuel: high NFL “hold” (bookmaker margin) and an inability to retain bettors drove slower activity and share losses to competitors — a key explanation management gave for the slowdown. Negative Sentiment: Costs weighed on 2025 profits and the company flagged margin pressure from promotional activity and other investments, which tempers near-term earnings recovery expectations. SBC News profit hit

Costs weighed on 2025 profits and the company flagged margin pressure from promotional activity and other investments, which tempers near-term earnings recovery expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest has risen notably (~24% month-over-month to ~7.1% of float), increasing downside pressure but also creating potential for short-covering volatility. (Data summarized in filings/market reports.)

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company’s primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter’s brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

