Telligent Fund LP Acquires Shares of 3,000 Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Telligent Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $378,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 12.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 83,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 13.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRL opened at $433.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.51. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.34 and a 12-month high of $477.03.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.45. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $755.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.41 million. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STRL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 price target on Sterling Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Key Sterling Infrastructure News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sterling Infrastructure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and aggressive FY2026 guidance — management reported Q4 results above estimates and raised FY2026 EPS and revenue guidance materially above Street expectations, giving investors confidence in forward earnings and free?cash generation. PR Newswire Release

Quarterly beat and aggressive FY2026 guidance — management reported Q4 results above estimates and raised FY2026 EPS and revenue guidance materially above Street expectations, giving investors confidence in forward earnings and free?cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Surging E?Infrastructure (data?center) demand — coverage highlights that the E?Infrastructure segment is driving outsized growth and now represents a much larger share of revenue; hyperscaler demand and a large signed backlog support the raised outlook. Investing.com

Surging E?Infrastructure (data?center) demand — coverage highlights that the E?Infrastructure segment is driving outsized growth and now represents a much larger share of revenue; hyperscaler demand and a large signed backlog support the raised outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade / bullish writeups — some boutiques and independent analysts upgraded their stance or published bullish takes after the print, highlighting upside to consensus and reiterating STRL as a beneficiary of the AI/data?center build?out. Seeking Alpha

Analyst upgrade / bullish writeups — some boutiques and independent analysts upgraded their stance or published bullish takes after the print, highlighting upside to consensus and reiterating STRL as a beneficiary of the AI/data?center build?out. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst estimates and thematic coverage — firms such as Sidoti published forward quarter estimates and broader screens list STRL as a data?center play; these notes provide context for modeling but are not a surprise. Zacks

Analyst estimates and thematic coverage — firms such as Sidoti published forward quarter estimates and broader screens list STRL as a data?center play; these notes provide context for modeling but are not a surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call details available — the transcript and slide deck clarify backlog, margins and segment mix; useful for investors modeling 2026 cash flow and margin assumptions. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call details available — the transcript and slide deck clarify backlog, margins and segment mix; useful for investors modeling 2026 cash flow and margin assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Short?seller / research claims are attracting attention — an independent research piece and short?seller commentary are raising questions about some aspects of the story, introducing reputational and volatility risk despite the strong results. This could pressure sentiment until claims are resolved or clarified. Yahoo Finance

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,714,180. This trade represents a 14.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwayne Andree Wilson sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,150. This represents a 16.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 6,860 shares of company stock worth $2,611,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc (NASDAQ: STRL) is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.