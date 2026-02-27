Warm Springs Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

Warm Springs Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 208,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000. Grab accounts for about 1.0% of Warm Springs Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grab by 15.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grab by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grab by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Grab by 11.0% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Stock Up 2.4%

GRAB stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.08 million. Grab had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 7.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. HSBC raised Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.80 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.47.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing “super app” across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

