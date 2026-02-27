Wallace Hart LLC Buys Shares of 9,742 NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Wallace Hart LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,742 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of Wallace Hart LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after buying an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 178,593,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,215,983,000 after buying an additional 2,623,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,668,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,594,110,000 after buying an additional 4,209,423 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Record quarter and aggressive guidance — NVDA reported $68.1B in Q4 revenue (Data Center $62.3B) and guided to roughly $78B for Q1, showing continued AI-driven demand that underpins long-term growth expectations. NVIDIA press release

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citic Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.58.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $184.89 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.96% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,618,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,483,201.88. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $4,856,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 846,772 shares in the company, valued at $148,794,775.84. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,610,848 shares of company stock worth $291,619,375 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

