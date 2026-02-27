Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services stock opened at C$14.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -127.66, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 12 month low of C$11.46 and a 12 month high of C$15.46. The company has a market cap of C$134.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.88.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgemarq Real Estate Services
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.