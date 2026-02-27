Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services stock opened at C$14.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -127.66, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 12 month low of C$11.46 and a 12 month high of C$15.46. The company has a market cap of C$134.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc is a Canada-based real estate services company. Its segment includes providing information and services to real estate agents and brokers in Canada through a portfolio of real estate services brands. It supplies realtors with information, tools, and services to assist them in providing and delivery of real estate sales services. The company’s brands include Royal LePage and Via Capitale and Johnston and Daniel.

