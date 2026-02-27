Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Declares $2.40 Quarterly Dividend

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.40 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.
Virtus Investment Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years.
Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance
VRTS opened at $142.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.17 and a 200 day moving average of $172.03. The stock has a market cap of $960.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $134.81 and a 52-week high of $215.06.
Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a publicly traded investment management company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The firm offers a broad range of investment solutions to institutional, high-net-wealth, and retail investors, drawing on the expertise of multiple affiliated investment teams. Since its founding in 1995, Virtus has grown by integrating specialized asset managers and expanding its product lineup, while maintaining a focus on active management across diverse market environments.
The company’s product suite encompasses mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), collective trusts, UCITS funds, and separately managed accounts.
