Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Declares $2.40 Quarterly Dividend

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.40 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

Virtus Investment Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years.

VRTS opened at $142.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.17 and a 200 day moving average of $172.03. The stock has a market cap of $960.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $134.81 and a 52-week high of $215.06.

Several research firms recently commented on VRTS. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $218.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a publicly traded investment management company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The firm offers a broad range of investment solutions to institutional, high-net-wealth, and retail investors, drawing on the expertise of multiple affiliated investment teams. Since its founding in 1995, Virtus has grown by integrating specialized asset managers and expanding its product lineup, while maintaining a focus on active management across diverse market environments.

The company’s product suite encompasses mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), collective trusts, UCITS funds, and separately managed accounts.

