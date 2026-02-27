Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Pathward Financial has a payout ratio of 2.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pathward Financial to earn $8.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASH opened at $94.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Pathward Financial has a 1-year low of $64.45 and a 1-year high of $96.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.19. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Pathward Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-9.050 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pathward Financial will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

CASH has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Pathward Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pathward Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pathward Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) is a U.S.-based financial services company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pathward Bank. The company provides a range of banking and payment solutions designed for consumers, small businesses, community banks and fintech partners. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, debit and prepaid card programs, digital banking platforms and treasury management services.

Through its banking charter, Pathward Financial delivers customizable payment solutions, including prepaid cards, payroll cards and benefit disbursement programs.

