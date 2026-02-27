Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:ACQ)

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 345.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.
Acorn Capital Investment Fund Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $72.78 million, a PE ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.68.
About Acorn Capital Investment Fund
