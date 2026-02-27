Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:ACQ)

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 345.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

The company has a market cap of $72.78 million, a PE ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Acorn Capital Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in the listed and unlisted microcap companies. The fund benchmarks its performance against S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index. It invests in the companies operating across diversified sectors. Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited was launched in 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

