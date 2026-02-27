TIAA Trust National Association Has $40.03 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

TIAA Trust National Association cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,006 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Tesla were worth $40,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $408.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 378.31, a P/E/G ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Phillip Securities decreased their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

