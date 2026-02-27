WCM Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,595,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,875,805 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.7% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $835,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $148,859,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $37,316,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $181,143,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.3% in the third quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record quarter and aggressive guidance — NVDA reported $68.1B in Q4 revenue (Data Center $62.3B) and guided to roughly $78B for Q1, showing continued AI-driven demand that underpins long-term growth expectations. NVIDIA press release

Record quarter and aggressive guidance — NVDA reported $68.1B in Q4 revenue (Data Center $62.3B) and guided to roughly $78B for Q1, showing continued AI-driven demand that underpins long-term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street bullishness — multiple firms raised price targets and upgraded ratings (JPMorgan, Citigroup, Bernstein, BofA, RBC, Truist, etc.), reflecting confidence that NVDA’s AI franchise can sustain high growth. Analyst reactions (Benzinga)

Wall Street bullishness — multiple firms raised price targets and upgraded ratings (JPMorgan, Citigroup, Bernstein, BofA, RBC, Truist, etc.), reflecting confidence that NVDA’s AI franchise can sustain high growth. Positive Sentiment: Product & partner momentum — NVIDIA continues to expand its technical lead (Blackwell, Vera Rubin) and sign multiyear partnerships and ecosystem deals (Meta, Anthropic, CoreWeave) that lock in demand and broaden TAM. Forbes: Moat piece

Product & partner momentum — NVIDIA continues to expand its technical lead (Blackwell, Vera Rubin) and sign multiyear partnerships and ecosystem deals (Meta, Anthropic, CoreWeave) that lock in demand and broaden TAM. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional flows and stake moves — some funds are adding to positions (reported increases such as Ashton Thomas Private Wealth), while others and insiders show selling activity; these flows can support or pressure the stock depending on momentum. Ashton Thomas stake report

Institutional flows and stake moves — some funds are adding to positions (reported increases such as Ashton Thomas Private Wealth), while others and insiders show selling activity; these flows can support or pressure the stock depending on momentum. Negative Sentiment: Market shrugged — despite the beat, NVDA shares initially fell as some investors judged the report “not enough” vs. sky-high expectations and worried about a rotation out of megacap AI names. That reactive selling has amplified short-term volatility. WSJ: Lukewarm reception

Market shrugged — despite the beat, NVDA shares initially fell as some investors judged the report “not enough” vs. sky-high expectations and worried about a rotation out of megacap AI names. That reactive selling has amplified short-term volatility. Negative Sentiment: China & export uncertainty — revenue from China remains constrained by export controls and limited H200 shipments; management excluded China from near-term guidance, creating an upside risk if approvals come — but a downside risk if geopolitical frictions continue. CNBC: China sales/controls

China & export uncertainty — revenue from China remains constrained by export controls and limited H200 shipments; management excluded China from near-term guidance, creating an upside risk if approvals come — but a downside risk if geopolitical frictions continue. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and structural concerns — critics (including high-profile investors) point to rising purchase obligations, insider selling and the risk of AI spending normalizing; these narratives can cap near-term upside even with excellent fundamentals. Finbold: Michael Burry critique

NVIDIA Stock Down 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $184.89 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.51 and a 200 day moving average of $183.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.96% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,621,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $4,856,900.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 846,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,794,775.84. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock valued at $291,619,375 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.