NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NATL. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NCR Atleos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of NCR Atleos in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of NCR Atleos in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NCR Atleos in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

NATL stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.97. NCR Atleos has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $46.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.27. NCR Atleos had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NATL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in NCR Atleos by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of NCR Atleos in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NCR Atleos by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR Atleos by 1,327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in NCR Atleos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s agreed to acquire NCR Atleos in a cash?and?stock transaction valuing the company at about $6.6 billion, adding scale (about 78,000 ATMs) and strategic rationale for a takeover premium; that deal announcement is the main catalyst pushing the stock higher. Read More. Positive Sentiment: NCR Atleos reported Q4 EPS of $1.49, beating consensus (roughly $1.22–$1.32) and showing year?over?year improvement; revenue of $1.15B was up ~4%, supporting the stock’s upward move on better fundamentals. Read More.

NCR Atleos reported Q4 EPS of $1.49, beating consensus (roughly $1.22–$1.32) and showing year?over?year improvement; revenue of $1.15B was up ~4%, supporting the stock’s upward move on better fundamentals. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Full?year 2025 results showed strong cash generation (net cash from operations $356M; adjusted free cash flow $326M, +35% YOY) and share repurchases — metrics that make the company more attractive as an M&A target and support the takeover valuation. Read More.

Full?year 2025 results showed strong cash generation (net cash from operations $356M; adjusted free cash flow $326M, +35% YOY) and share repurchases — metrics that make the company more attractive as an M&A target and support the takeover valuation. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage emphasizes Q4 sales were in line with estimates (not a big upside surprise), which is supportive but less dramatic than the EPS beat. Read More.

Some coverage emphasizes Q4 sales were in line with estimates (not a big upside surprise), which is supportive but less dramatic than the EPS beat. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: A sector/head?to?head survey piece comparing NCR Atleos to peer Virtuix is general industry coverage that is unlikely to move the stock materially near term. Read More.

A sector/head?to?head survey piece comparing NCR Atleos to peer Virtuix is general industry coverage that is unlikely to move the stock materially near term. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Two investor?rights firms (Halper Sadeh LLC and Ademi LLP) have opened investigations alleging the transaction may not provide a fair price to NCR shareholders; these actions could lead to litigation, deal delays or changes to terms. (Deal terms cited: $30.00 cash + 0.1574 Brink’s shares per NCR share.) Read More. Read More.

About NCR Atleos

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

