Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.100-6.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Globant also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.440-1.540 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GLOB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Globant from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Globant from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Get Globant alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GLOB

Globant Stock Up 1.3%

GLOB stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.19. Globant has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $151.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54. Globant had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.01%.The firm had revenue of $612.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Globant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.540 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.100-6.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Key Globant News

Here are the key news stories impacting Globant this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Globant by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Globant by 273.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globant is a digitally native technology services company founded in 2003 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Specializing in software development and digital transformation, Globant partners with enterprises to conceive, design and engineer software products and platforms. The company leverages agile methodologies and proprietary delivery frameworks to accelerate projects in areas such as cloud migration, user experience design, data analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled solutions.

Globant’s service offerings span strategy consulting, custom software engineering, digital experience design and managed services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.