Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $41.93 million during the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 11.90%.

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WEEEF opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. Western Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) is a Calgary-based oilfield services company that offers well servicing and equipment rental solutions to upstream oil and gas operators. The company’s primary service lines include routine well servicing, snubbing and workover operations, and coiled tubing. Western Energy Services operates a fleet of well servicing rigs, snubbing units, and specialized rental equipment, such as compressor trucks and fracturing support equipment.

In its well servicing segment, the company provides mechanical maintenance, well intervention and completion support, including acidizing, nitrogen and hydraulic fracturing support services.

