Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. Iberdrola had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 10.38%.

Iberdrola Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $95.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.49. Iberdrola has a one year low of $57.08 and a one year high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $158.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA is a Spanish multinational electric utility headquartered in Bilbao that develops, produces and supplies electricity and related energy services. The company’s core activities span electricity generation across a diverse mix of assets, transmission and distribution network ownership and operation, and retail supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Iberdrola also offers energy management and digital solutions aimed at improving efficiency and integrating distributed and renewable resources.

Renewable energy is a central focus of Iberdrola’s business strategy, with significant investments in wind (onshore and offshore), hydroelectric and solar power and in the modernization of grids to accommodate increasing shares of intermittent generation.

