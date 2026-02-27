WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $169.58 and last traded at $169.3610, with a volume of 98419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.74.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Stock Down 0.1%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.04 and a 200-day moving average of $140.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 1,262.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,020,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 24,677.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 621,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,560,000 after acquiring an additional 618,908 shares in the last quarter. Robinhood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,014,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 2,000.2% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 232,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,157,000 after purchasing an additional 221,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 364,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,502,000 after purchasing an additional 145,236 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar. In this sense, the Index hedges against fluctuations in the relative value of the yen against the United States dollar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.