Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.54 and last traded at $56.9510, with a volume of 4177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.22.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $746.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.94.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

