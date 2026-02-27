ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Short Interest Update

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 86 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the January 29th total of 15,028 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,699 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,699 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 10.66% of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of EMTY stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $15.39.

The ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (EMTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides inverse exposure to an equally weighted index of US stocks in the retail industry using swap agreements. EMTY was launched on Nov 14, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

