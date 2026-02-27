Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 233 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the January 29th total of 17,757 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,308 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,308 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.1%.
Institutional Trading of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Blackstone/GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE: BGX) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to generate high current income and total return through a flexible, actively managed credit strategy. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund is externally managed by Blackstone Credit (formerly GSO Capital Partners), the credit investment platform of Blackstone Inc By combining long and short positions in corporate credit instruments, BGX aims to capitalize on inefficiencies across credit markets while managing downside risk.
The fund’s core investment activities encompass a diverse range of credit instruments, including senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, convertible securities and structured products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.