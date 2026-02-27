Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 233 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the January 29th total of 17,757 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,308 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,308 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.1%.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 434.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 169,118 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 22.2% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 901,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after buying an additional 163,743 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 194,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 130,561 shares during the period. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,268,000. Finally, Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $878,000.

Blackstone/GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE: BGX) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to generate high current income and total return through a flexible, actively managed credit strategy. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund is externally managed by Blackstone Credit (formerly GSO Capital Partners), the credit investment platform of Blackstone Inc By combining long and short positions in corporate credit instruments, BGX aims to capitalize on inefficiencies across credit markets while managing downside risk.

The fund’s core investment activities encompass a diverse range of credit instruments, including senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, convertible securities and structured products.

