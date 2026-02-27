US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,247 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $95,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $1,808,774,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12,417.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,057,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $501,033,000 after buying an additional 4,024,859 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 120.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $620,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,676 shares during the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $244,687,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 26.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,952,367 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $735,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:TJX opened at $158.61 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $162.68. The stock has a market cap of $176.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.41.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.55.

Get Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus: adjusted EPS of $1.43 and revenue of $17.74B topped estimates; comps grew ~5% and margins improved, signaling continued strength in off?price apparel and home. TJX Q4 tops expectations as profit and sales climb

Q4 results beat consensus: adjusted EPS of $1.43 and revenue of $17.74B topped estimates; comps grew ~5% and margins improved, signaling continued strength in off?price apparel and home. Positive Sentiment: Material capital returns announced — a 13% dividend increase and a $2.5–$2.75B buyback authorization — which supports EPS and signals management confidence. Company press release

Material capital returns announced — a 13% dividend increase and a $2.5–$2.75B buyback authorization — which supports EPS and signals management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street responded with upgrades/price?target raises and bullish commentary (multiple firms raised targets and reiterated buy/overweight views), supporting near?term demand for the shares. We’re boosting our price target on TJX

Wall Street responded with upgrades/price?target raises and bullish commentary (multiple firms raised targets and reiterated buy/overweight views), supporting near?term demand for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Positive press and analyst writeups highlight TJX’s long track record, strong cash flow and market share gains in off?price retail — a constructive backdrop for longer?term holders.

Positive press and analyst writeups highlight TJX’s long track record, strong cash flow and market share gains in off?price retail — a constructive backdrop for longer?term holders. Negative Sentiment: Cautious guidance weighed on sentiment: TJX’s FY?2027 and Q1 EPS guidance came in below some Street expectations (Q1 guide notably softer), and management flagged muted annual sales/profit as consumers pull back. TJX Cos forecasts muted annual sales and profit

Cautious guidance weighed on sentiment: TJX’s FY?2027 and Q1 EPS guidance came in below some Street expectations (Q1 guide notably softer), and management flagged muted annual sales/profit as consumers pull back. Negative Sentiment: Short?term volatility after the print: some coverage noted the stock dipped earlier on guidance disappointment despite the beat, underscoring sensitivity to forward estimates and consumer spending trends. Why TJX Companies Stock Sank Today

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.