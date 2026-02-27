Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) CEO R Dirk Allison Sells 4,988 Shares of Stock

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) CEO R Dirk Allison sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total transaction of $533,616.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 185,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,846,287.72. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

R Dirk Allison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

On Wednesday, February 25th, R Dirk Allison sold 2,364 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $249,071.04.

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 3.3%

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $104.02 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 52-week low of $88.96 and a 52-week high of $124.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 395.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADUS. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADUS

Addus HomeCare News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Addus HomeCare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stephens keeps an “Overweight” rating and still sees significant upside (new $135 price target) despite trimming its prior target — this maintains a bullish analyst view that could support the stock if sentiment stabilizes. Article Title

Stephens keeps an “Overweight” rating and still sees significant upside (new $135 price target) despite trimming its prior target — this maintains a bullish analyst view that could support the stock if sentiment stabilizes. Neutral Sentiment: Conflicting short-interest reports appear in recent feeds (some entries show 0 shares, others show a large increase), creating short-term data noise; investors should rely on official exchange/FINRA data for position sizing decisions. Reference: MarketBeat ADUS

Conflicting short-interest reports appear in recent feeds (some entries show 0 shares, others show a large increase), creating short-term data noise; investors should rely on official exchange/FINRA data for position sizing decisions. Reference: Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders have sold stock over Feb. 24–25, including CEO R. Dirk Allison (several transactions totaling ~7,352 shares across dates) and numerous EVPs — concentrated insider selling can pressure the share price or signal executives monetizing after the run-up. SEC Filing

Multiple insiders have sold stock over Feb. 24–25, including CEO R. Dirk Allison (several transactions totaling ~7,352 shares across dates) and numerous EVPs — concentrated insider selling can pressure the share price or signal executives monetizing after the run-up. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose materially in February (reported ~1,148,513 shares, ~6.5% of shares sold short, ~4.6 days to cover) — a larger short position increases downside pressure and can amplify volatility on negative news. MarketBeat ADUS

Short interest rose materially in February (reported ~1,148,513 shares, ~6.5% of shares sold short, ~4.6 days to cover) — a larger short position increases downside pressure and can amplify volatility on negative news. Negative Sentiment: An AmericanBankingNews item describes a “pessimistic forecast” from Stephens highlighting lower near-term expectations — this narrative, combined with the PT cut, likely contributes to downward pressure despite the retained Overweight rating. Article Title

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients’ independence and quality of life.

The company’s core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.