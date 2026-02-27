Erste Asset Management GmbH Trims Position in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Erste Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,182 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 46,890 shares during the period. First Solar comprises 0.7% of Erste Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in First Solar were worth $76,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Solar by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 306 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 14.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $200.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.56 and a 1-year high of $285.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.33 and a 200 day moving average of $235.88.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 29.28%.First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm set a $300.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on First Solar from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on First Solar from $240.90 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.91.

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin?film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility?scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

