Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Credit Agricole SA (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.1265 and last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 59886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Agricole in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Credit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Credit Agricole from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Credit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.10). Credit Agricole had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) is a major French banking group that provides a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. Headquartered in France, the group combines a large domestic retail banking franchise with international wholesale banking, asset management, insurance and specialized financial services. Its operations are organized through a network of regional cooperative banks together with a centrally managed listed entity that coordinates group strategy and capital markets activities.

The company’s core businesses include retail and commercial banking products such as current accounts, savings, mortgages, consumer loans and payment services delivered through its regional bank network and retail subsidiaries.

