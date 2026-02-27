Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Ajinomoto Co. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.73 and last traded at $31.8150, with a volume of 11302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

Ajinomoto Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc is a Tokyo-based multinational food and chemical company best known for commercializing monosodium glutamate (MSG) after Professor Kikunae Ikeda identified the flavor enhancer associated with umami in the early 20th century; the company was founded in 1909. Over more than a century it has grown from its seasoning roots into a diversified group that develops, manufactures and markets food products, seasonings and ingredient solutions for both retail and foodservice customers.

Today Ajinomoto’s activities span prepared and frozen foods, retail seasonings and condiments, and a broad range of amino acid-based products and specialty chemicals.

