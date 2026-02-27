Savaria (TSE:SIS) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.99 and last traded at C$25.73, with a volume of 9772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.66.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Savaria from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Savaria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.35. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11.

Savaria Corporation ( savaria.com ) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings.

