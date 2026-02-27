Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,491 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 8.5% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 52,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $600,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $120.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $126.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.07.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

