Shell (LON:SHEL) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,991.50 and last traded at GBX 2,971.50, with a volume of 17252752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,965.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,200 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,850 price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,200 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,650 to GBX 2,700 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,250 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,066.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,777.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,747.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £172.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies. Shell’s strategy is to deliver more value with less emissions as we work to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050.

As we navigate the energy transition through the next decade, we will leverage our global footprint, the trust in our brand, and our innovation and technology capabilities to be the energy company that customers and countries choose to be their partner. We are positioning Shell to become the investment case and partner of choice through the energy transition.

