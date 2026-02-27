Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Update

Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 397,630 shares, a growth of 97.4% from the January 29th total of 201,471 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,142,203 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,142,203 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bae Systems Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $114.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.24 and its 200 day moving average is $100.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Bae Systems has a fifty-two week low of $69.87 and a fifty-two week high of $118.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bae Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bae Systems by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 93,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bae Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Bae Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 67,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Arrow Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bae Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,531,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bae Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 35,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAESY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bae Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Bae Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bae Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Bae Systems Company Profile



BAE Systems plc is a global defense, security and aerospace company that designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of military and related products and services. Formed in 1999 through the combination of British Aerospace and Marconi Electronic Systems, the company supplies platforms, systems and support across air, land, maritime and cyber domains. Its portfolio spans combat and support aircraft systems, naval shipbuilding and subsystems, armored and land combat solutions, electronic and sensor systems, munitions, and intelligence, surveillance and cybersecurity capabilities.

BAE Systems serves government and military customers worldwide, with particularly large footprints in the United Kingdom and the United States as well as operations and sales across Europe, the Middle East, Australia and other markets.

