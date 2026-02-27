CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,320 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the January 29th total of 23,653 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,190 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 10,190 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

CHS Price Performance

CHS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,571. CHS has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

About CHS

CHS Inc (NASDAQ: CHSCO) is a diversified, global agribusiness owned by farmers and ranchers across the United States. Headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, the cooperative operates through multiple business segments that provide products, services and solutions to agricultural producers, food manufacturers and energy customers. CHS leverages its cooperative structure to deliver value to its member-owners while competing as a global agribusiness enterprise.

The company’s agriculture operations include grain marketing, oilseed processing, crop nutrients, seeds, crop protection products and plant nutrition services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.